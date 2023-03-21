Tribal leaders demand fresh census in Fata before polls

ISLAMABAD: The tribal leaders of Fata districts held a demonstration outside National Press Club on Monday demanding to first conduct census and then constituencies should be carried out on its basis.
They demanded that election should be held after carrying out new census. The leader of tribal leaders Ahmed Saeed was leading the demonstration. Tribal leaders said that tribes were counted less in number in the census of 2017 and said that the previous census was based on mala fide intention. Ahmed Saeed said that the rights of tribal people are being robbed.
