Imran writes to CJP about threats to life

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to understand the “sensitivity” and “seriousness” of his stance on threats to his life.

In a letter, he submitted that he was requesting the court to permit him to join court proceedings through video link due to threats to his life. Citing a recent police raid on his Zaman Park house when his wife, Bushra Bibi, and only a few servants were present, Imran said the door of his house was broken and the sanctity of the boundary wall was breached. He termed it an attack against the teachings of Islam and appealed to the Chief Justice to take notice of the incident and order a detailed probe into it. “In view of threats to my life and the assault on my home, I will request you to order a probe into the events,” he added.

The former Prime Minister also informed the CJP that when he along with his convoy had reached Islamabad on the way to the Judicial Complex, “We were trapped on all sides by containers to block my way to the judicial complex. My lawyers were not allowed entry to the complex but around 20 “Namaloom” (unidentified) people were allowed inside. It was clearly done to allow them to assassinate me.”

Earlier, Imran Khan said efforts were made to declare his workers Taliban and terrorists. He said the person who was shown as a terrorist was present in Dir. He said even the security forces of the country were being incited against his party. He also accused the government of creating hurdles to the environment for general elections despite the date drawing near.

Addressing party workers via video link from his Zaman Park residence, he said the authorities were reluctant to allow them hold a public meeting at the Minar-e-Pakistan. Criticising PMLN senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said the “queen of liars” thinks as if Pakistan is her fiefdom.

He alleged a plan was in place to assassinate him at the judicial complex. “We are collecting evidence and it will be sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union,” he added. He also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement of bringing the army and the PTI face to face to postpone elections. “This is my country and my army. I will live and die here. I will not flee abroad,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said he would soon tell the nation how a conspiracy was hatched to murder him in the judicial complex. In another development, the Lahore High Court observed that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted relief from the court, he must ensure his presence on Tuesday. The observation was made by a division bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, while hearing Imran’s pleas seeking protective bail in two recent FIRs registered against him under different charges including the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The court directed him to appear before the court at 2:15pm. It also warned that the argument “the petitioner is on his way” will not be accepted. As the hearing commenced on Monday, the court asked Imran’s counsel to confirm his signatures, stating that they appeared to be scanned signatures. To which, the counsel accepted the signatures had been scanned. He argued that two FIRs had been registered against Imran and others as they reached Islamabad for attending proceedings of a separate case. To which, Justice Rizvi inquired if Imran was present. The counsel replied he was not present but would appear in the court on March 21 and requested that the proceedings be adjourned. The court directed the counsel to produce his client at 2:15 pm on Tuesday.