CITY PULSE

Breaking open
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Fizza Saleem. Titled ‘Breaking open’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
In the Realms of Fantasy
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘In the Realms of Fantasy’, the show will run at the gallery until March 25. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
