Five suspects arrested for oil theft from pipeline

The Malir district police have led a crackdown against a mafia involved in stealing oil from a PARCO pipeline and arrested five suspects. The issue has been placed on the agenda of a Sindh cabinet meeting that will take place on Tuesday (today).

Officials said on Monday that police had arrested five men, identified as Zafar Ahmed Khan, Habib Baloch, Subhan Jatt, Syed Khan and Yusuf Khan, while their three accomplices – gang leader Javed Hazrewal, Mehboob Saraiki and Malik Haris -- escaped from the scene during a raid near the Malir River.

The raiding team seized a dumper containing a tank, a Suzuki van, four 9 mm pistols, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession. The suspects have alleged the involvement of police officers and other suspects in theft from the oil pipeline.

According to a press release issued by the district police, on directions of SSP Hassan Sardar, the Shah Latif Town SHO arrested the five suspects, who on March 11 tried to steal oil from a PARCO pipeline, due to which the pipeline started leaking and oil of millions of rupees was wasted. A case was registered at the Shah Latif Town police station on the complaint of the Parco administration. The SSP has recommended cash and commendation certificates for the SHO and his team.