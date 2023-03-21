NBWs issued against five cops over no-show in drugs case

A sessions court has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of five police officials over their continuous absence from hearings in a drugs case.

The additional sessions judge (South) issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for assistant-sub inspectors Muslim Shah and Shahid Hussain, and constables Rehman, Akarf Tanoli and Abdul Raheem, who are prosecution witnesses in the case. The judge also called for their CNICs to be blocked.

Advocate Liaquat Gabol said the accused, Muhammad Naseer, was arrested over alleged recovery of hashish in January 2021 and had since been behind bars, but the prosecution had failed to produce its witnesses in the court. He requested the judge to either acquit his client over the prosecution failure to present its witnesses or grant him bail. The hearing was adjourned until March 27. An FIR was lodged at the Boat Basin police station under Section 6/9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.