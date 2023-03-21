Woman stabbed to death ‘by husband’

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at their house in Lyari on Monday.
Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the victim was identified as 40-year-old Tahira, wife of Atiq.
The Kalakot police suspected that the woman was killed by her husband over a family dispute.
Body found
The body of a man was found in Gulshan-e-Sheraz within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 50-year-old Mehmood Hussain, son of Manzoor Hussain.
The police said the person was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped in Surjani Town, adding that the address on the identify card was of the Police Training Centre in Saeedabad. However, no link or record was found of the person with the centre.
