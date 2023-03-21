Gold down by Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs207,300/tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs858 to Rs177,726. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,982/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,929.