Justice being killed by giving relief to Imran: Marriyum

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a political terrorist.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Model Town Secretariat, the minister said that if there was no justice, the PTI workers would gather from every street and attack the courts, police and state.

“The justice of the country is being killed by giving relief to Imran Khan,” she claimed, adding that for the last eight months, Imran was getting relief which had created a big question mark on the courts and law.

She claimed that Imran had gone mad after being stripped off power. She said the conditions that the former prime minister had accepted from the IMF were being re-negotiated, adding the government was cleaning up his mess which was taking the country towards bankruptcy.

The federal minister said the government was trying to give relief to the people throughout the country and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced a massive Ramazan package in which free flour will be provided to people.

“Imran Khan has no answer for his thefts, so he is burning the whole country and not appearing in the courts,” she claimed, adding that the police were executing the court warrants but faced armed resistance from the PTI. Marriyum said the public saw what happened at Zaman Park and at the Federal Judicial Complex. “The true face of Imran has been exposed before the public,” she maintained.

She said the PTI chief raised slogans against corruption and at the same time was supporting corruption of Farah Gogi. She said he was also claiming that his life was in danger but in actual he was putting the lives of people in danger.

She said that on Saturday, the same thing happened what the government was predicting. A person armed with weapons and stones reached Islamabad from Zaman Park and wanted to spread chaos in the country.

She further said that Imran put all the political opponents in the death cells during his time, sisters and daughters were arrested. They wanted to create chaos in the country to save themselves from foreign funding, Tyrian and Toshakhana cases. She claimed that it had been proved that Imran has no threat to his life.

Marriyum said that PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid herself kept asking to buy petrol and sticks and attack the police, which showed the terrorist mentality of Imran. She said the police conducted operation at Zaman Park with search warrants issued by the court but PTI workers fired shots with Kalashnikovs and pelted stones on the police.

“There is need for an immediate action against terrorists like Imran Khan by the Supreme Court,” she said, adding that Rana Sanaullah has appeared before the court but no policemen were harmed and no PMLN worker resisted his warrants.

The information minister said that actually Imran was afraid of this girl whom he did not recognise. Imran knew how petrol bombs were made, she said and concluded that PMLN has never made petrol bombs.