Imran accused of deceiving people through hollow slogans

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said on Sunday that ex-premier Imran Khan was a fake Pakhtun, who had deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the hollow slogans of ‘change’ and corruption free Pakistan.

“Holding elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the PPP is always ready for the same,” he said while addressing a party joining meeting here.

On this occasion, Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel along with scores of relatives and supporters quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and joined the PPP.

He said that Imran Khan is a master of U-turns and a docile politician, who even cannot face court for the crimes he committed.

The PPP leader said that Imran Khan had destroyed the democratic culture of the country.

“He promoted indecency in politics, which is a threat to the promotion of democracy in the country,” he went on to add.

Nayyar Bukhari maintained that his party leaders sacrificed their lives but didn’t compromise on principles. “The PPP will win the next elections on the basis of performance,” he added.