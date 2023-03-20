Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties

CAIRIO: A senior Russian delegation met on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, his spokesman said, with the parties committing to “continuing to strengthen bilateral relations”.

Despite calls by Western powers to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine last year, Cairo has maintained relations with Moscow, in part to mitigate the blow to its economy and to Egyptians´ food security.

Sisi´s spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement the visiting delegation was led by Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia´s deputy foreign minister and President Vladimir Putin´s special envoy to the Middle East, and included Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

The two sides committed to strengthening ties across multiple sectors, Fahmy added, including Egypt´s first nuclear power plant being built by Russia´s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.