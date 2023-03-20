Kenya police ban cost-of-living protest by opposition

NAIROBI: Kenya´s police on Sunday banned the opposition from holding a protest over inflation, saying requests for the demonstrations were filed too late, but organisers vowed to go ahead with the rallies.

Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, had called for Monday´s demonstration in Nairobi over soaring inflation, which in February reached 9.2 percent year-on-year in the East African nation.

Odinga also claims that last year´s tight presidential election was “stolen” from him, denouncing the government of President William Ruto as “illegitimate”. Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late on Saturday and early on Sunday, when normally three days´ notice is required for public rallies. “For public safety, neither has been granted,” he said at a press conference in the capital.