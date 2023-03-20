Islamic Jihad says Israel killed commander in Syria

DAMASCUS: Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said on Sunday one of its commanders had been shot dead in Syria in an assassination the Iran-backed group blamed on Israeli agents.

The Gaza Strip-based group said Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, 31, was killed on Sunday morning “by agents of the Zionist (Israeli) enemy” in the countryside outside the Syrian capital Damascus.

Aswad, a Palestinian refugee living in a Syrian camp and also known as Abu Abed al-Rahman, was a member of the group´s Al-Quds Brigade armed wing, it said.