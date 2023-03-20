 
Monday March 20, 2023
Former Qatar finance minister charged with bribery, corruption

By AFP
March 20, 2023

DOHA: Qatari prosecutors have charged former finance minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi with bribery, money laundering and a range of corruption charges, the state news agency said on Sunday. Al-Emadi, 54, was arrested in May 2021 when he was one of the most influential business executives in the Middle East. He will face trial with other defendants, Qatar News Agency reported.