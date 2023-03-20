Noppassorn wins CNS International Sailing

KARACHI: Noppassorn Khunboonjan from Thailand with a score of 16.0 secured the first position in the ILCA 4 category at the 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta 2023 at the PN Aquatic Club here on Sunday.

Issac Goh from Singapore with the score of 20.0 took second position and Thanapat Siricharoen from Thailand grabbed third position with the score of 27.0.

In the RSX category, Pakistan's Qasim Abbas secured first position with the score of 16.0.

Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Rani took second position with the score of 16.0 and Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan grabbed third position with the score of 25.0.

In the ILCA 7 category, Malaysia’s KhairulNizam Mohd Afendy secured first position with the score of 10.0.

Malaysia’s Asri Bin Azman took second position with the score of 26.0 and Bowonnan from Thailand grabbed third position with the score of 26.0.

Pakistan Navy hosted this competition in which sailors from 11 countries participated including an Olympian from Malaysia and an Asian Champion from Thailand.

The competition had 23 races in various categories including Laser Standard, Laser 4.7, and Windsurfing.

As many as 12 races in each category were conducted.