Zubair wins Indus Pharma National Tennis

KARACHI: Zubair Raja won the 9th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championships at Karachi Club on Saturday.
In the final, Zubair beat Baqir Ali 5-3 (rtd).
In the final of juniors under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar thrashed Samer Zaman 6-1, 6-3.
In the final of under-14 singles, Muzammil Bhand smashed Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-0. In the final of under-12 singles, Rashid Ali beat Abdul Malik 4-1, 1-4, 4-2.
In the final of men’s doubles, Asad and Nomi beat Bilal and Anil Das 9-7.
In the final of juniors under-18 doubles, Muneer and Muzammil defeated Danish and Soyam 8-6.
In the final of under-14 doubles, Muzammil and Ruhab thrashed Hazik and Ahmed 8-4.
In the final of under-12 doubles, Rashid and Maaz smashed Ali and Abdul Malik 8-3. In the final of 35 plus doubles, Asad and Nomi overpowered Ali and Shumael 8-3.
In the final of 45 plus doubles, Shabbir and Rafi beat Javed and Shoaib 8-6.
In the final of 55 plus doubles, Zafar and Javed won against Shahid and Babar 8-5.
