Pakistan has become a battlefield and a war zone. Imran Khan and his supporters have brought the country to a standstill and they have made people’s lives miserable. We cannot simply hand over the country to political fanatics. Enough is enough, it is time to put a stop to this chaos.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
