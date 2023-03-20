 
Newspost

Mob rule

March 20, 2023

Pakistan has become a battlefield and a war zone. Imran Khan and his supporters have brought the country to a standstill and they have made people’s lives miserable. We cannot simply hand over the country to political fanatics. Enough is enough, it is time to put a stop to this chaos.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad