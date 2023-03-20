No deterrent

The only way to avoid nuclear Armageddon lies in attaining nuclear disarmament and spreading multilateralism. Nuclear weapons don’t add to global or even national security. Their deterrent value is hyped inordinately.
The conviction that possession of nukes by your state will deter other countries from attacking it, has proven wrong in face of overwhelming evidence. For example, Europe and the US are reluctant to end the Ukraine war despite the threat of nuclear-armed Russia. This is something for us to take note of.
Haleema Sadia
Kallar Syedan
