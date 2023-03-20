Inflation is rampant and, as usual, the State Bank is adding fuel to the fire by continuously increasing interest rates and squeezing economic growth.
We appear to be doing everything we can to contain inflation, apart from implementing strict price controls. Without this crucial step, austerity will continue to be a mere buzzword.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
