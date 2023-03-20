PARCO investigating oil theft near Clifton beach

In the morning of March 15, a minor crude oil leak was identified near the Clifton beach, a statement quoted the Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) spokesperson as saying.

“To ensure operational, environmental and public safety, PARCO promptly restrained the area while temporarily suspending oil movement operations and took necessary remedial measures. The pipeline operations resumed after approximately 24 hours. No injuries or any loss to private and public property occurred.”

The spokesperson said that the leak occurred due to an attempt of oil theft by a group of unidentified men, adding that the law enforcement agencies, with the support of PARCO, are investigating the matter further. “The rehabilitation of the affected site was carried out according to the company’s SOP.”