Bhutto death anniversary event on April 3

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Peoples Party would hold an event on April 3 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to observe the death anniversary of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This was announced by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He explained that due to Ramazan, the PPP had decided to hold the programme on the night of April 3, instead of April 4 when Bhutto’s death anniversary falls.

Paying tribute to the party founder, he said Bhutto strengthened Pakistan's defence and gave freedom to the poor. Commenting on the death penalty handed down to Bhutto by the judiciary, the Sindh PPP president said the verdict against Bhutto showed that the courts were not independent.

Khuhro remarked that today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was disrespecting the judiciary but courts were silent on it and instead, they were giving relief to Khan.

The PPP leader remarked that judicial verdicts had divided Pakistan into two parts — one part comprised Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the other part comprised Sindh and Balochistan.