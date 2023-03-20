PPP leader demands action under ATA against those who attacked police in Lahore, Islamabad

Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani has demanded that the Anti-Terrorism Act be invoked against the people who in recent days committed violence against police personnel in Lahore and Islamabad.

Ghani, who is also the Karachi president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), made the demand to this effect in a video message issued on Sunday. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had been provoking his followers to commit aggression against police, judiciary and national institutions, which was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He added that the events of one last week in the country were highly sorrowful. He remarked that if concessions kept on being offered to Khan, he would continue terrorising the country as the current role of the PTI chairman was sheer anti-Pakistan.

Ghani was of the view that being a former prime minister and the head of a political party, Khan should not have provoked his followers to commit aggression against the judiciary, police, and national institutions. “The way Imran Khan has been appearing in the courts is unprecedented as the judiciary also has no issue with this as it also welcomes his conduct,” said the PPP leader.

He added that Khan had assembled a stick-wielding force in Islamabad and Lahore that was being used to attack the policemen with slingshots and Molotov cocktails. The labour minister lamented that 60 policemen in Lahore and over 50 police personnel in Islamabad had sustained injuries and several police vehicles were torched as a result of these attacks. “Despite committing all such violent acts, Khan is not afraid of courts,” he said.

Ghani called for the judiciary to ensure a minimum level of standard in its judgments. He said the people would ultimately lose trust in the judiciary if the situation did not improve. The PPP leader demanded due lawful action against the lawless elements involved in committing violence against police in Lahore and Islamabad during the last one week under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“If no such action is taken, these elements would further be encouraged to commit more such acts of violence in the country,” he maintained.

He lamented that Khan had been sparing no national institutions in the country whether it was the army, election commission, parliament or media. “Even the judiciary earns wrath and comes under attack if it rarely gives any ruling against Imran Khan,” Ghani said.

He went on to say that a loyal and faithful Pakistani could not even think about the vicious acts committed by Khan. The PPP leader alleged that the PTI chairman had been fulfilling the agenda of anti-Pakistani elements and for this very purpose, he had received funding from Indian and Jewish lobbies from outside Pakistan.

He added that the PTI chairman was bent upon destroying the Pakistani economy and society. “The country couldn’t make progress if this evil remains unchecked and faces no opposition,” said Ghani. He also reminded Dr Arif Alvi that he was the elected president of Pakistan, not the president of the PTI.

He alleged that the son of Dr Alvi was involved in a condemnable propaganda campaign against the Pakistan Army and other national institutions on social media. He demanded action be taken against the president’s son.