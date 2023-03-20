Rs50per litre petrol subsidy for poor

A view of Motorists standing in a queue for filling petrol outside a petrol pump in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2023. — Online

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that low-income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre under the petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low-income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making efforts for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidies to the low-income segment of society.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the prime minister called an urgent meeting of his allies in Islamabad today (Monday).

The decision was taken during a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz held at Model Town.

Maryam reached the residence of Shehbaz and held a detailed meeting with him in which, as per sources, the future strategy to deal with PTI Chairman Imran Khan was discussed.

Sources said both the leaders discussed in detail the recent incidents at Zaman Park and Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad. They also discussed providing relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan as well as the political and economic situation of the country.

It was decided in the meeting that Shehbaz would call a meeting of the allied parties of the PMLN government and brief them to about the situation. PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif would also participate through a video link.

Sources said the schedule of the next general elections will also be discussed in the meeting and recommendations will be sought from the leadership of allied parties.