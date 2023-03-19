‘China ready to accelerate work on CPEC’

ISLAMABAD: China has shown its willingness to work with Pakistan to accelerate the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in various fields.

This was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in a meeting with visiting Pakistan Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing.

The meeting has significance in the backdrop of recent Chinese fiscal assistance amid the economic crisis and delay in IMF installment.

Asad Majeed reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and their coordination on international and regional affairs, the Foreign Office said.

The foreign secretary also held an interactive session with the representatives of leading Chinese think tanks where the participants offered valuable insight into enhancing friendship between Pakistan and China amid the evolving regional and international scenario.