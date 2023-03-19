Elahi family’s assets frozen in money laundering probe

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court has ordered the freezing of accounts and properties of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, his wife and wife of Moonis Elahi.

The court accepted the FIA’s request to freeze the properties and accounts of the said accused in a money laundering investigation against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool issued a three-page written order in this regard.

The FIA had requested to freeze the assets of Rasikh Elahi, Zahra Elahi, Tahirim Elahi, Faran Ahmed and others.

As per the claims of FIA, the accused made properties through money laundering and also kept money in accounts.

The agency implored the court to freeze the assets and accounts of the accused under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which was accepted by the court.