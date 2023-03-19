Elahi family’s assets frozen in money laundering probe

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court has ordered the freezing of accounts and properties of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, his wife and wife of Moonis Elahi.
The court accepted the FIA’s request to freeze the properties and accounts of the said accused in a money laundering investigation against them.
Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool issued a three-page written order in this regard.
The FIA had requested to freeze the assets of Rasikh Elahi, Zahra Elahi, Tahirim Elahi, Faran Ahmed and others.
As per the claims of FIA, the accused made properties through money laundering and also kept money in accounts.
The agency implored the court to freeze the assets and accounts of the accused under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which was accepted by the court.
LAHORE: Five more NAB witnesses on Saturday testified before an accountability court in Lahore that Prime Minister...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation in the Awaran district of...
RAWALPINDI: Relief operation by Japan in collaboration with NATO for earthquake victims in Turkiye has started from...
QUETTA: Eight members of a family, including children, died when flash floods swept away their vehicle in the Awaran...
ISLAMABAD: China has shown its willingness to work with Pakistan to accelerate the construction of China Pakistan...
NAB Peshawar closed an inquiry into the allegations of assets beyond known sources of income against Amir Muqam