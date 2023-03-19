On PM’s orders, delivery of free flour starts

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the provision of free flour to needy under a special Ramazan package has commenced.

The delivery of free flour has started in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday. As per the Prime Minister’s direction, free flour (ata) would be provided to the poor families during Ramazan. From 25th of Shabaan to 25th of Ramazan, each poor family would get three bags of flour.

The prime minister had also directed the provincial governments to extend the facility to poor people. He had desired the preparation of a special Ramazan package to provide relief to poor people from the price hike.