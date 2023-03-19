Former hockey coach Rana passes away

KARACHI: Former head coach of Pakistan’s junior and senior national hockey teams Rana Zaheer passed away in Lahore on Saturday.

He had been facing various ailments for several months.

Hailing from Jhang, Zaheer was a resident of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town.

As a coach, he worked in Punjab Group of Colleges, MAO College, Pakistan Railways, PTCL, Sui Southern Gas, and other departments besides setting up his own academy in Lahore – Rana Zaheer Hockey Academy.

He groomed a number of international players at his academy as well as technical officials and international umpires.

Rana entered the Islamia College Civil Lions in Lahore as a player. Besides playing as a fullback, he represented the Pakistan Universities Hockey Team.