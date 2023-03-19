Cricket match planned for Narowal Sports Complex opening

ISLAMABAD: The soft opening of the multi-billion rupees Narowal Sports Complex will be performed shortly as efforts are on to organise an exhibition cricket match with country’s leading cricketers participating.

A well-placed source has confirmed to 'The News' that all the concerned including the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements to conduct the opening in a befitting manner.

“Yes, we have been communicated by the concerned to make all the necessary arrangements for the soft opening of the project that was supposed to be ready almost four years back,” an official told ‘The News’.

The previous PTI government handed over the Narowal Sports Complex funds misappropriation cases simultaneously to NAB and FIA. The change of power at the centre resulted in giving a clean chit to the project which is now heading for completion.

No efforts were made by the previous government to complete the Rs4 billion project which will now be an around Rs6 billion project. For the last three years, there had been no up-gradation work.

When 'The News' approached Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on WhatApp, he said that efforts were on to organise an exhibition cricket match anytime after Eid. “After Eid we plan to organise a cricket match to be played by the national team members. The state-of-the-art facility has turned into a ghost place. Now the up-gradation work has restarted.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that efforts were on to organise the match on May 22. “I visited the site today. A lot is required to be done. I have asked the concerned to visit the place and try to complete the cricket ground facilities at the earliest.”