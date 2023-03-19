HRCP worried over poor law and order

MINGORA: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Hina Jilani on Saturday said the law and order situation was deteriorating with each passing day in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, she maintained that the purpose of her visit to Swat valley was to collect data about the situation of human rights.

She said that the common people were living the worst life and violations of human rights were visible everywhere. She added that early elections were not the solution to the problems being faced by the citizens of this country.

“The government needs to spend at least Rs35 billion to hold the elections only in Punjab. Why are the rulers reluctant to spend this amount on the welfare of the common people?” she asked and added that the National Assembly was incomplete and there was no elected government in two provinces.

Hina Jilani demanded that all missing persons should be released and security personnel should vacate educational institutions in Swat.

She alleged that hundreds of missing persons died in the custody of the state institutions and their relatives were unaware of it.

Responding to a question, she said that violation of human rights and women rights were on the rise in the country.