Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was recorded at the provincial capital here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist till 20th March. They predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm was expected in eastern/northeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while partly cloudy/cloudy weather was expected elsewhere in the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Turbat where mercury dropped down to 36°C while in Lahore it was 21.3°C and minimum was 14.8°C.
