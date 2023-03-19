Sub-inspector suspended and demoted over oil theft in Clifton

The Sea View police post incharge has been suspended and demoted after an oil leak from a PARCO pipeline near the Clifton beach turned out to be a theft.

The Darakhshan police registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of Security Officer Azizur Rehman, and they included provisions of theft in the FIR.

A few days ago, oil was being stolen by causing a leak in the PARCO pipeline in Shah Latif Town. The incident took place at around 1pm on March 15.

Police said the thieves had attached an iron clip to the pipeline, and a pipe had been found attached to the pressure pipe with the clip.

They said the pipe was used to steal the oil that was going inside, adding that the maintenance team took out the clip, fitted the safety clip and removed the pipe.

According to the FIR, Supervisor Jamshed reported the smell of oil near Sea View, following which the matter was reported to the maintenance team.

Police said the crude oil line runs from Keamari to Korangi. South Range DIG Irfan Baloch took notice of the oil theft and suspended Sea View police post incharge Sub-Inspector Raja Intizar, according to the DIG’s spokesman.

The spokesman said the sub-inspector’s demotion orders were also issued, while the District South SSP was directed to form a special team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, with orders to arrest the gang involved in the theft.