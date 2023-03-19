Sindh police upgrade CRO databank, HR management system

The Sindh police department, under the vision of IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon to upgrade the police on modern lines, has upgraded the databank of the crime record office and human resource management systems.

The provincial police chief has assigned responsibilities to senior officers to make policing more effective. On his orders, attendance, the human resource management system, electronic sheet app and biometric attendance system will be looked after by the DIG Establishment.

Officials said that recently a meeting on issues and measures for policing under information technology was held at the Central Police Office under the chair of IGP Memon.

The DIG Crime and Investigation will take steps for the criminal record management system, police station record management system, electronic case file, criminal monitoring dashboard, investigation evolution software and missing person portal.

The responsibilities of the additional IG Karachi and range DIGs include the employee verification system, search app, women and child protection centres, police record verification system, police facilitation centres and body-worn cameras.

Under the instructions issued to the AIG Forensics, they will look after the Automation of Forensic and Arms License Verification System. The responsibilities of IT director include Nadra service, video surveillance system and video conferencing system. Moreover, IGP Memon directed that it is the responsibility of the the additional IG of the Special Branch to handle the affairs and initiatives of the hotel eye management system and automation of the Special Branch.

Furthermore, the assistant IG of the Welfare Sindh Welfare Management System, the AIG of the Admin Office Management System, the AIG of the Estate and Management, Estate Management System and the AIG Legal are responsible for maintaining the legal management system.

Afterwards, IGP Memon sought details of medical facilities’ projects for the policemen, and he was informed that a medical inspection room for all officers and employees has been established at the Central Police Office. Hundreds of employees will visit it for emergency medical care.

The medical room has all the necessary equipment for first aid and emergency response, the AIG Welfare said, adding that doctors and nursing staff would perform duties from 8am to 8pm.

In addition to the medical facility, an ambulance has also been allocated for the medical inspection room. For the welfare of the employees of the CPO, this initiative has been appreciated by the IGP.