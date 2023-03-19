Two arrested for raping, killing mentally unwell boy

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects in connection with the brutal killing of a mentally unwell boy in Zaman Town.
The body of 10-year-old Hussain, son of Meezan, was found in a car within the limits of Zaman Town police station on March 10. The medical reports revealed that the child had been abused and later killed.
The team launched an investigation into the incident and interrogated several suspects. During the course of the investigation, the police identified two suspects, Hamza and Shaheryar, who confessed to abusing and killing the child.
The suspects further revealed that the child was familiar with them, and they took advantage of his vulnerability.
