Someone we know…

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It starts a cult mentality. The leader becomes the messiah. He cashes in on the fear and expectations of his naive followers. They are willing to do anything under his command. His false narratives are accepted and worshiped. He’ll deliver them a paradise.

Such leaders are dangerous for the country. They need to be kept in check by the rule of law. No one should be allowed to be above the law in any circumstances. They brainwash the public and make them do the grunt work, sometimes turning them into human shields to protect themselves from the law. They fear persecution and accountability and resort to fear-mongering to save their skin. They enjoy the luxuries of power and let the masses suffer. Such leaders should be identified before they destroy the free will of the people.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore