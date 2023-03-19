Thirsty nation

Pakistan is currently facing a severe water crisis that threatens the country’s socio-economic development and ecological sustainability. The situation has been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including climate change, population growth, poor water management practices and political inertia. The water crisis is particularly acute in the rural areas, where agriculture is the backbone of the economy and the main source of livelihood for millions of people.

One of the main causes of the water crisis is the mismanagement of water resources. Pakistan’s water infrastructure is outdated and inadequate, with little investment in new dams, reservoirs, and canals over the past few decades. The country also lacks a comprehensive water management policy that can regulate water use and allocation in an equitable and sustainable manner. Another factor is the effects of climate change, which has led to changes in rainfall patterns and increased evaporation rates. In addition, population growth has put pressure on water resources, with more people consuming water for domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes. Pakistan’s population is projected to reach 250 million by 2030, which will further exacerbate the water crisis if urgent measures are not taken.

Tahir Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad