PTI leaders blast Amir Mir for his statement

LAHORE: Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada called on PTI Central President and former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding the prevailing national political situation and the elections in Punjab and KP.

Pervaiz Elahi and Asad Qaiser said that Pukhtuns are certainly not terrorists; they are patriots.

“The statement of Amir Mir has hurt us; this thing is also not in the interest of Pakistan. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir should withdraw his statement.”

The two leaders said that the greatest achievement of Imran Khan is that he has brought all the provinces and the people together. Imran Khan has worked hard to knit the people of all four provinces into a chain of brotherhood.

People in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are all Pakistanis. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan has always respected the law and judiciary, incompetent rulers are trampling the Constitution and staining the democracy, cases against Imran Khan have been registered by the N-League on the basis of personal ego, sitting abroad, Nawaz Sharif is masterminding a malicious campaign against Imran Khan and the judiciary, over vindictive activities against Imran Khan people in Pakistan as well as the world over are protesting, and the PDM gang is engaged day and night making false allegations against him and party leaders.

He said that the IMF also has no trust in the incompetent rulers; they are pampering the IMF by throwing bombs of inflation on the people, and the only solution to all problems lies in holding fair and transparent elections. Instead of indulging in ifs and buts, the rulers should hold elections on time as per the direction of the Supreme Court.