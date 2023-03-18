JUIF leader says election to be held on time

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Maulana Attaur Rahman on Friday said the next elections would take place on the due date.

Speaking at a news conference at the Nowshera Press Club, he said his party was ready to go to the polls. He said the JUIF would form the next government after winning the polls with two-thirds majority

Former district nazim and Pakistan People’s Party leader Daud Khattak announced joining the JUIF along with his family members and supporters on this occasion.

JUIF leaders Abdul Jalil Jan, Attaul Haq Dervish, former ministers Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Liaqat Khattak and others were also present.

The Maulana said that the JUIF was an ideological party that did not come out from the nursery of the powers that be. He said that the JUIF was the last ray of hope for the people, who were looking to the leadership of his party.

Attaur Rahman said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on this country under a conspiracy.