PMDC calls medical college over fee deduction complaint

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental College has called the representatives of the privately-owned Akhtar Saeed Medical College Rawalpindi over a complaint about an "irregularity" in the admission to the academic session 2022-23.

Muhammad Nawaz approached the PMDC lately after his formal request to refund the entire amount of fee, which he paid for the admission of his two daughters to the Rawalpindi college, fell on deaf ears.

He insisted that her daughters went to the Akhtar Saeed Medical College Rawalpindi first to submit pay orders for fees and later to withdraw them and that they never attended any class as falsely claimed by the college's administration.

The complainant said the attendance sheet produced by the college was fake.

He said the fees were also deposited in the bank account of the Islamabad Medical College Bhara Kahu, which refunded it in full and that, too, in no time, at his request due to the confirmation of their daughters' admission to the Riphah International University's medical college in Rawalpindi.

The complainant requested the PMDC to help him claim the amount "unlawfully" deducted by Akhtar Saeed Medical College Rawalpindi. On the complaint, the council issued a notice to the college, whose principal Dr. Noor Fatima insisted in the written response that both students got admission to her college, deposited the fee totalling Rs39,22,000, and joined classes on January 26, but submitted applications the very next day (January 27) for admission cancellation and fee refund.

She, however, said the college "deducted 10 per cent of the amount as a penalty and a two-day fee on a pro-rata basis as per admission regulations 2022-23."

The principal denied any violation of admission regulations in the case. Now, the PMDC has called both the complainant and the respondent (medical college's representatives) for a hearing to decide the matter.