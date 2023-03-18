ANF recovers 13kg drugs, arrests eight

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 13 kg of drugs, and 350 heroin-filled capsules in six operations and arrested eight drug smugglers including two women, said ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 123 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of two Jeddah-bound passengers including a woman.

In another raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi, the Ice drug which was soaked and absorbed into curtains was recovered.

The parcel weighing 8.4 kg was booked for London.

ANF in an operation near Islamabad Park Road managed to net two accused for possessing six kg charras.