Safai Nisaf Eman ends

Rawalpindi: Like other parts of Punjab, the 10-day cleanliness drive in the Rawalpindi division has also been completed. The drive with the theme Safai Nisaf Eman was launched on directives of the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Bodies Ibrahim Hasan Murad in a meeting with Prof Sajjad Qamar said that so far 1.5 lac tonnes of garbage have been disposed of along with the provision of 4000 manholes and the establishment of 41,000 awareness camps. He said that the cleanliness of 2700 bus stands was also carried out. He said that prayer leaders of mosques were also involved in the drive.