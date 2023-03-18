Safai Nisaf Eman ends

Rawalpindi: Like other parts of Punjab, the 10-day cleanliness drive in the Rawalpindi division has also been completed. The drive with the theme Safai Nisaf Eman was launched on directives of the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Bodies Ibrahim Hasan Murad in a meeting with Prof Sajjad Qamar said that so far 1.5 lac tonnes of garbage have been disposed of along with the provision of 4000 manholes and the establishment of 41,000 awareness camps. He said that the cleanliness of 2700 bus stands was also carried out. He said that prayer leaders of mosques were also involved in the drive.
Islamabad: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will organise a series of tour guides training workshops...
Islamabad: A children’s festival was held in Islamabad on Friday by Islamic Relief Pakistan bringing together...
Islamabad: To encourage and facilitate those aspiring to pursue higher education abroad from well-reputed universities...
Islamabad: In a major development, the government has prepared the chapters related to the Constitution of Pakistan...
Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental College has called the representatives of the privately-owned Akhtar Saeed...
Islamabad: The High Commission of Canada in Pakistan celebrated International Women's Day by providing a unique...