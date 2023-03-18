LAHORE: The British Council held its 9th annual Study UK Alumni Awards ceremony in City, celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni across Pakistan.

According to a press release, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director British Council, Maarya Rehman and UK alumni in Pakistan attended the ceremony. The award judging panel selected recipients for the four award categories: The Science and Sustainability Award, the Culture and Creativity Award, the Social Action Award and the Business and Innovation Award.

The Science and Sustainability award was presented to Dr Sarah Qureshi who is a graduate of Cranfield University. The Business and Innovation award was presented to Yaruq Nadeem who is a graduate of Imperial College London. The Culture and Creativity award was received by Dawood Shah from the University of Westminster. Dawood is an Adviser and Director for the Culture Department, Government of Balochistan. The Social Action award was presented to Munir Siwani who is a graduate of The Open University. He is a teacher and human rights advocate, currently serving as an Assistant Professor of Education.

Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council Pakistan said: “I am very proud of the achievements of our alumni who have used the transformative power of a UK education to bring positive change to their fields in Pakistan.”