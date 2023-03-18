CM orders steps to combat dengue, coronavirus

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all necessary measures to be taken to combat dengue and coronavirus, adding that a comprehensive plan should be implemented to combat dengue, and timely actions be taken while following SOPs. He also instructed that spray pumps and other equipment should be kept functional and special attention be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The chief minister asserted that authentic data should be uploaded on the Punjab Information Technology Board's dashboard. The CBC test for dengue diagnosis will be available for Rs95 and secretaries will be assigned to different areas to monitor the dengue control activities there.

The chief minister said that the situation of coronavirus in Punjab is normal, but people should take precautions to stay safe from it. Citizens who have received the second dose will be given the booster dose. He directed the formation of a cabinet sub-committee.

A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr Javed Akram, the provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), secretaries of health, environment, local government, school education, Auqaf departments, commissioner Lahore, Director General health services Punjab, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission and others attended the meeting while Dr Waseem Akram and Dr Tanveer Salam participated through a video link.

‘safe blood for punjab,: On behalf of the Punjab government, the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Punjab has entered into an agreement "Safe blood for Punjab" with Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust.

According to a handout here on Friday, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram attended the event as a chief guest while Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Javed Akram and Mian Talat Mahmood signed the agreement. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Akram said that under the agreement, the operations and management of regional blood centres in Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad would be improved. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the government was trying to provide better health facilities to the people.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the slogan of the agreement was "Safe blood for Punjab" and added the government would be able to control diseases which are spread by blood.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi paid a detailed visit to the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services Punjab. The officers concerned informed Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the services provided by the Institute of Transfusion Services Punjab. Secretary Health said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to the cleanliness of the blood banks of Punjab government hospitals.