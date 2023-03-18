11 children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in Sudan

JUBA: 11 children were killed and one injured in an accident involving unexploded ordnance in South Sudan, the spokeswoman for the UN mission in the violence-wracked country (UNMISS) said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday in a remote village in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state, northwest of the capital Juba, spokeswoman Linda Tom told Radio Miraya, a station owned and operated by UNMISS.

“As many as 11 children died and one is still receiving medical treatment,” Tom said. “The scale of this drama is immense, we convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” she added.