Biden’s son sues over lost laptop used to attack his father

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden´s son Hunter sued a computer repairman on Friday for releasing laptop photos showing him using drugs and having “intimate relations” -- firing back at Republican efforts to paint the president´s son as corrupt.

The suit against John Paul Mac Isaac came as opposition lawmakers try to construct a case of Hunter Biden´s alleged corrupt dealings to hurt his father, a Democrat who is expected to run for president again next year.

The content of Hunter Biden´s laptop has been the source of hundreds of articles and allegations against the 53-year-old onetime financier whose past business dealings in Ukraine and China continue to shadow Joe Biden. Hunter left the laptop in Mac Isaac´s Delaware shop for repairs in 2019 but never picked it up.