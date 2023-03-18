Biden’s son sues over lost laptop used to attack his father

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden´s son Hunter sued a computer repairman on Friday for releasing laptop photos showing him using drugs and having “intimate relations” -- firing back at Republican efforts to paint the president´s son as corrupt.
The suit against John Paul Mac Isaac came as opposition lawmakers try to construct a case of Hunter Biden´s alleged corrupt dealings to hurt his father, a Democrat who is expected to run for president again next year.
The content of Hunter Biden´s laptop has been the source of hundreds of articles and allegations against the 53-year-old onetime financier whose past business dealings in Ukraine and China continue to shadow Joe Biden. Hunter left the laptop in Mac Isaac´s Delaware shop for repairs in 2019 but never picked it up.
TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors on Friday charged three ex-soldiers over sexual abuse of a colleague, who is suing the...
KANO, Nigeria: Three Nigerian troops were killed and 11 other people, including seven civilians, were injured by a...
MOSCOW: Belarus on Friday handed long jail terms to senior staff of the country´s largest independent news site,...
JUBA: 11 children were killed and one injured in an accident involving unexploded ordnance in South Sudan, the...
PARIS: Iran on Friday hanged a Kurdish man viewed as a political prisoner by activists, rights groups said, amplifying...
BORDEAUX: At least 910 dolphins have washed up on France´s Atlantic coast since the start of the winter, an...