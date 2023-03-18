Equality matters

Educational inequality is a significant social justice issue that must be addressed through systemic change to ensure equal opportunities for all students. Research has shown that students from marginalized communities, including low-income families, minority groups, and those living in rural areas, have significantly less access to quality education than their more privileged peers. This lack of access to education perpetuates the cycle of poverty and reinforces systemic inequalities in society. Inadequate funding for schools in low-income areas, a lack of qualified teachers, and the absence of resources such as textbooks and technology are some of the structural and systemic barriers that prevent many children from accessing quality education.

Some argue that educational inequality is a result of individual choices and capabilities rather than systemic issues. They believe that providing equal opportunities for all students is not possible or necessary, as some individuals are simply more capable than others. However, this objection overlooks the fact that systemic inequalities create an uneven playing field that affects student outcomes. Additionally, research has shown that given equal opportunities, students from marginalized communities can perform just as well as their more privileged peers.

Bakhtawar Nazir

Sukkur