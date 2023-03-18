The PTI crisis

This letter refers to the article ‘Battleground Zaman Park’ (March 17, 2023) by Raoof Hassan. I believe it is unfair to put all the blame on the current government for what is transpiring in Lahore. Imran Khan bears the most responsibility for the violence, in my opinion. He is the one using fascistic strategies, based on unquestioning obedience and belief in him as the supreme saviour-leader, to whip-up his supporters into a frenzy and provoke clashes with police, all so he can avoid his day in court.

Moreover, many of the crises highlighted in the article originated in the PTI era. Though they have been exacerbated by the current government, one should not leave out the role of the PTI entirely when discussing them.

Noor Shah Saleem

Panjgur