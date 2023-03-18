Insufficient help

The world is currently facing a severe economic crisis that has caused many challenges for people all over the world. One of the most significant effects of this crisis is the rise in food, gas, and oil prices. These price increases have affected people's ability to afford basic necessities and it has led to a decrease in their standard of living. Pakistan is heavily dependent on imports of wheat, sugar, and other essential food items. The disruptions to global supply chains have made it more difficult for Pakistan to import these items, leading to shortages and price increases. Many families are struggling to afford basic food items, and malnutrition rates have increased. The government has responded by providing food subsidies and increasing social welfare programmes, but these measures have not been sufficient to address the scale of the problem.
Dr Hammayoun Shahzad
Gujrat
