Lankan envoy stresses more people-to-people contacts

PESHAWAR: Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohan Wijewickrama on Friday called for more people-to-people contacts apart from strengthening the economic and trade ties between the two countries.
He said this while speaking at a function at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said a press release. The diplomat said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations in trade, economic, tourism, political and defence sectors.
“Ample opportunities exist to improve religious tourism in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prospects for boosting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are brighter,” said the envoy. He suggested setting up a joint working group and business-to-business meetings and launching joint ventures between the two countries.
SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq in his speech said the potential exists to boost bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He said: “Joint efforts are needed to enhance trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”
Muhammad Ishaq said that both countries are facing common challenges on economic and other fronts, which should be tackled by joint collaboration, exchange of business community members and benefit from each other's experiences. He said KP is a lucrative destination for foreign investors. Earlier, UL. Niyas, a counselor at the Sri Lankan High Commission, gave a presentation on investment opportunities in his country.
