151 candidates file papers for seven seats of Punjab Assembly from Jhang

JHANG: A total of 151 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the general elections 2023 on seven seats of the Punjab Assembly of the district.

The candidates will hand over their party tickets to the returning officers before the last date of allocating the election symbols. According to the official sources, for the election to PP-124, 21 candidates had filed their nomination papers while the main contest is expected among former MPAs Taimoor Bhatti, Ghulam Ahmed Gaddi and Syed Abbas Shah, Neelum Sial and Haider Ali Bukhari. For the election to PP-125, a total of 28 candidates had filed their nomination papers while the main contest would be expected between former MPAs Aslam Bharwana and Nawaz Bharwana and former MNAs Sheikh Akram, Syed Asad Hayat Shah and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.

For PP-126, 33 candidates filed their nomination papers while the main contest is expected among Moulana Ahmed Ludhianvi, former MNA Sheikh Akram, former MPA Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, Asif Ali Shahid, Saleem Gujar and Tariq Farooq Sabri.

For the election to PP-127, 14 candidates had filed their nomination papers while the main contest would be expected between former MPAs Khalid Sargana and Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi and Asif Mavia.

For the election to PP-128, 24 candidates had filed their nomination papers while the main contest would be expected between former tehsil Nazim Mian Madho Lal, former MPAs Khalid Ghani, Qamar Hayat Kathia and Mian Asif Kathia and former MNA Saima Akhtar Bharwana. For the election to PP-129, a total of 15 candidates had filed their nomination papers.