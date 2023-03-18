Security plan issued for Imran hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police top cop has issued a comprehensive security plan to counter any possible threat to the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his appearance in court on Saturday (today).

Under the nine-page security plan, heavy contingents of police commandos, Anti-Riot Force, Anti-Terrorist Squads and other forces would be deployed in and around the Judicial Complex to provide flawless security to the PTI chief.

“The first security plan was prepared for the security of three places including the district courts F/8 Markaz, Islamabad High Court and Judicial Complex, G/11-1, but it was changed after the high court shifted the hearing of Toshakhana case to the Judicial Complex,” people engaged in preparing the security plan, told this reporter. “A total of 370 officials of Islamabad Traffic Police will man the roads leading to the Judicial Complex. The traffic flow will be diverted to the main and artery roads around the Judicial Complex under the supervision of SP Traffic,” the sources said. The police would be deployed at 34 places to counter any untoward situation.

“No protest or rally would be allowed in and around the Judicial Complex,” the sources said and added that the entry of any activists of any political party to the prohibited zone would not be allowed.