IOI president returns after Pakistan visit

President International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) and Ombudsman Western Australia Chris Field and Principal Assistant to President IOI Rebecca Poole left Pakistan after the completion of their successful visit, said a Sindh information department press release on Thursday.

During the first-ever visit by the IOI president, they attended the launching ceremony of a research study on “Assessment of Malnutrition (Stunting) in District Tharparkar” at the Chief Minister’s House where Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed them.

They also called on Governor Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied by Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan. They also visited the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat where they planted a sapling. They were briefed about the working of the Sindh Ombudsman Office by Ajiz Ali Khan. They also paid visits to Mazar-e-Quaid, National Museum of Pakistan, Mohatta Palace and the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church during their stay in Karachi.